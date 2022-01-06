Maharashtra records massive COVID-19 spike: 36,265 new cases reported, 79 of Omicron variant

Maharashtra on Thursday, January 6, recorded 36,265 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,14,847. Besides, 13 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,594.

8,907 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 65,33,154. The recovery rate in the state is 96.17%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.08%.

Currently, 5,85,758 people are in home quarantine and 1368 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 30312 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 766 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 3893 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 304 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 143 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 154 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 138 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 555 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 79 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Thursday, of which 57 are from Mumbai, six from Nagpur, seven from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), five from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), three from Pune Rural and one from Pimpri Chinchwad.

With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 876.

Of the 876 cases in Maharashtra, 565 are from Mumbai, followed by 83 in Pune Municipal Corporation, 45 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 29 in Pune rural, 36 in Thane, 17 in Panvel, 30 in Nagpur, 10 each in Navi Mumbai and Kolhapur, 8 in Satara, 7 in Kalyan Dombivali, six in Osmanabad, five in Bhivandi Nizampur, four in Vasai Virar, 3 each in Nanded, Amravati and Ulhasnagar, two each in Aurangabad, Buldhana, Mira Bhayandar and Sangli, and one each in Latur, Ahmednagar Akola and Raigad.

Out of these, 381 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 08:26 PM IST