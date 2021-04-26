Maharashtra records dip in COVID-19 cases as 48,700 test positive; 71,736 patients discharged

It is a rare occurrence these days in Maharashtra when the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 is less than the people being discharged after recovering from the infection.
On Monday, 48,700 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the state, whereas the number of people discharged was 71,736. With this, a total of 36,01,796 COVID-19 patients has recovered. The recovery rate in the state stands at 82.92%.
Besides, 524 deaths were reported during the day, taking the death toll to 65,284. The case fatality rate is the state is 1.5%.
Currently, 39,78,420 people are in home quarantine and 30,398 people are in institutional quarantine.
There are a total of 6,74,770 active cases in the state.
The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 9683 new cases on Monday.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 8476 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 9093 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 2589 new cases, Aurangabad circle 2319, Latur circle 3545, Akola circle 3541, and Nagpur circle recorded 9454 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday set a national record by vaccinating over 5 lakh citizens, the state government said in a release.
The previous national vaccination record was also held by Maharashtra. On April 3, the state had vaccinated 4,62,735 citizens, the release added.
