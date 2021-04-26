Mumbai

Updated on

Maharashtra records dip in COVID-19 cases as 48,700 test positive; 71,736 patients discharged

By FPJ Web Desk

There are a total of 6,74,770 active cases in the state.

Maharashtra, April 26 (ANI): A police personal walks on a deserted platform after authorities allowed its services open to people involved in essential services only, as coronavirus cases surge at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, in Mumbai on Monday.
Maharashtra, April 26 (ANI): A police personal walks on a deserted platform after authorities allowed its services open to people involved in essential services only, as coronavirus cases surge at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, in Mumbai on Monday.
(ANI Photo)

It is a rare occurrence these days in Maharashtra when the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 is less than the people being discharged after recovering from the infection.

On Monday, 48,700 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the state, whereas the number of people discharged was 71,736. With this, a total of 36,01,796 COVID-19 patients has recovered. The recovery rate in the state stands at 82.92%.

Besides, 524 deaths were reported during the day, taking the death toll to 65,284. The case fatality rate is the state is 1.5%.

Currently, 39,78,420 people are in home quarantine and 30,398 people are in institutional quarantine.

There are a total of 6,74,770 active cases in the state.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 9683 new cases on Monday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 8476 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 9093 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 2589 new cases, Aurangabad circle 2319, Latur circle 3545, Akola circle 3541, and Nagpur circle recorded 9454 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday set a national record by vaccinating over 5 lakh citizens, the state government said in a release.

The previous national vaccination record was also held by Maharashtra. On April 3, the state had vaccinated 4,62,735 citizens, the release added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in