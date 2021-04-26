Maharashtra records dip in COVID-19 cases as 48,700 test positive; 71,736 patients discharged

It is a rare occurrence these days in Maharashtra when the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 is less than the people being discharged after recovering from the infection.

On Monday, 48,700 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the state, whereas the number of people discharged was 71,736. With this, a total of 36,01,796 COVID-19 patients has recovered. The recovery rate in the state stands at 82.92%.

Besides, 524 deaths were reported during the day, taking the death toll to 65,284. The case fatality rate is the state is 1.5%.

Currently, 39,78,420 people are in home quarantine and 30,398 people are in institutional quarantine.

There are a total of 6,74,770 active cases in the state.