Maharashtra sets national record, over 5 lakh citizens vaccinated in a single day

Maharashtra on Monday set a national record by vaccinating over 5 lakh citizens, the state government said in a release.
The previous national vaccination record was also held by Maharashtra. On April 3, the state had vaccinated 4,62,735 citizens, the release added.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray congratulated Health Minister Rajesh Tope and the administration on this achievement. "Soon, we will cross 1.5 crore vaccinations in the state," he added.
The state has consistently been leading in terms of vaccination in the country. So far 1,43,42,716 citizens had been vaccinated and with today's tally, the number would be around 1 crore 48 lakh and after tomorrow's vaccinations, Maharashtra will complete of vaccination of 1.5 crore citizens, said the Principal Secretary of the Health Department Dr. Pradip Vyas.
Rajesh Tope said that the state is way ahead of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh in terms of vaccination. Maharashtra has 6155 vaccination centres, which includes 5347 government and 808 private centers. In view of the growing coronavirus cases, the aim is to double the number of vaccinations currently being carried out in the state, Tope added.
