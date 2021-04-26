Maharashtra sets national record, over 5 lakh citizens vaccinated in a single day

Maharashtra on Monday set a national record by vaccinating over 5 lakh citizens, the state government said in a release.

The previous national vaccination record was also held by Maharashtra. On April 3, the state had vaccinated 4,62,735 citizens, the release added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray congratulated Health Minister Rajesh Tope and the administration on this achievement. "Soon, we will cross 1.5 crore vaccinations in the state," he added.