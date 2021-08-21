Maharashtra logs 4,575 COVID-19 new cases, 145 deaths; sets new vaccination record

Maharashtra on Saturday, August 21, recorded 4,575 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 53,967. Besides, 145 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,35,817.

5,914 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 62,27,219. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.99%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.11%.

Currently, 3,20,905 people are in home quarantine and 2,623 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 654 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 716 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2177 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 766 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 20 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 206 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 27 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 9 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday set yet a record as it administered more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in a single day. "Today the state administered 10.77 lakh COVID 19 doses by 7 pm, highest ever for Maharashtra. Our previous best was 9.64 lakh doses on August 14, 2021. Sessions are going on and the final figure will be more,’’ said the public health department additional chief secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 08:39 PM IST