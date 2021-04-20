India's COVID-19 vaccination count crosses 12.70 crore, over 32 lakh doses administered in last 24 hours

As India struggles to battle with the massive surge in COVID-19 cases, the government has also managed to inoculate 12,71,29,113 beneficiaries till April 20 in its massive vaccination drive.

As per the data of the Government of India, 12,71,29,113 doses have been been administered through 18,83,241 sessions. While in the last 24 hours, over 32 lakh vaccination doses have been administered.

On the other hand, India’s average daily vaccination per million people in the week ending April 18 was 2,408, lower than 2,554 per million in the previous week, stated a report.

This drop is despite India having a special focus on the inoculation process with ‘Tika Utsav’ across India, from 11 to 14 April. The fall in average vaccination numbers is mainly due to a shortage in vaccine availability in the country.