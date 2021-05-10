Maharashtra records 37,236 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since March 27; 61,607 patients discharged in a day

Maharashtra is continuing to see a decline in its daily COVID-19 numbers. According to the Union Health Ministry, the state is showing early signs of plateauing. On Monday, the state recorded 37,236 new cases, taking the number of active cases to 5,90,818. This is the lowest daily caseload since March 27. Besides, 549 COVID-19 fatalities were registered in the day, taking the death toll to 76,398.

61,607 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 44,69,425. The recovery rate in the state stands at 86.97%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.49%.

Currently, 36,70,320 people are in home quarantine and 26,664 people are in institutional quarantine.