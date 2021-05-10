Maharashtra records 37,236 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since March 27; 61,607 patients discharged in a day

Maharashtra is continuing to see a decline in its daily COVID-19 numbers. According to the Union Health Ministry, the state is showing early signs of plateauing. On Monday, the state recorded 37,236 new cases, taking the number of active cases to 5,90,818. This is the lowest daily caseload since March 27. Besides, 549 COVID-19 fatalities were registered in the day, taking the death toll to 76,398.
61,607 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 44,69,425. The recovery rate in the state stands at 86.97%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.49%.
Currently, 36,70,320 people are in home quarantine and 26,664 people are in institutional quarantine.
The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 4883 new cases on Monday.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 7151 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 8120 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 3865 new cases, Aurangabad circle 2234, Latur circle 2765, Akola circle 3206, and Nagpur circle recorded 5012 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
Most people in Maharashtra want curfew restriction to continue: Survey
As many as 84 per cent of the people surveyed in Maharashtra want curfew to continue in the state, while most people also suggest home deliveries of all goods to minimise business disruption and for consumer convenience, according to a survey by online platform LocalCricles.
The state has lockdown-like restrictions in place since mid-April following a steep rise in the coronavirus infection cases in the second wave of the pandemic along with some other states. The current restrictions are scheduled to end on May 14, if not extended further.
The residents of Maharashtra in the past three weeks have been expressing their views and opinion via LocalCircles in various online city communities and the state-level online communities, suggesting that consumer convenience and business resumption must also be given due priority going forward, the platform said.
(With PTI inputs)
