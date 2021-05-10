8900 oxygen concentrators, 5698 ventilators, 3.4 lakh Remdesivir vials and more--Check out COVID-19 relief aid dispatched so far

Amid a raging second coronavirus wave, India has been receiving international donations and aid of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since April 27, 2021, from different countries/organisations to augment its efforts in fighting the unprecedented surge in COVID cases in the country.

Through a streamlined and systematic mechanism under the “Whole of Government” approach, various Ministries/Departments of Government of India have seamlessly collaborated for expeditiously delivering the incoming global aid to States and UTs, said a government release.

"Cumulatively, 8900 Oxygen Concentrators; 5043 Oxygen Cylinders; 18 Oxygen Generation Plants; 5698 ventilators/Bi PAP; about 3.4L Remdesivir vials delivered/ dispatched through road and air, from 27th April 2021 to 09th May 2021," it added.

Besides, the Union Health Ministry is monitoring the allocation and delivery of the COVID-19 aid to States and UTs. "A dedicated Coordination Cell has been created in the Union Health Ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material as grants, aid and donations. This Cell started functioning from 26th April 2021. A Standard Operating Procedure has been framed and implemented by the Health Ministry since 2nd May, 2021," the release further said.

India recorded 3,66,161 fresh cases, 3,754 more fatalities in last 24 hours

After recording over four lakh fresh cases for four consecutive days, India witnessed a single-day rise of 3,66,161 COVID-19 cases on Monday, which pushed its tally to 2,26,62,575, according to the health ministry.

The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 2,46,116 with 3,754 more people succumbing to it, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country has gone up to 37,45,237, accounting for 16.53 per cent of its total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.39 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has climbed to 1,86,71,222, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, according to the data.