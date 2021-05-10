Maharashtra: MVA bans transfers of govt officers, employees till June 30

In a major policy decision, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Monday banned transfers of state government officers and employees till June 30, 2021. The decision was taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising cases due to the deadly infections, a government order said.

"The financial year 2020-21 is now over and the financial year 2021-22 has started. Therefore, inquiries are being made by the administrative departments as to whether transfers should be made in the current financial year. Accordingly, the state government did consider it," read the order. "However, considering the increasing prevalence of COVID-19 in the state at present, there will be no transfers till June 30, 2021," it added.