COVID-19: Centre releases dos and don’ts while double masking; here's the full list

Amid a raging second coronavirus wave and the risk of double and triple mutant COVID-19 variants looming over us, several medical experts have recommended wearing two masks to prevent the infection.
As per the studies carried out by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), double masking can prevent leakage of air and fit the contours of the face better.
Meanwhile, the Centre has released a list of dos and don’ts while double masking.
Dos:
1. Double mask should consist of a surgical mask and a double or triple layered cloth mask.
2. The mask should be pressed tightly on the nose bridge.
3. It should be ensured that breathing is not blocked.
4. Wash cloth mask regularly.
Don’ts:
1. Do not pair two masks of same kind.
2. Do not wear same mask for two consecutive days.
India recorded 3,66,161 fresh cases, 3,754 more fatalities in last 24 hours
After recording over four lakh fresh cases for four consecutive days, India witnessed a single-day rise of 3,66,161 COVID-19 cases on Monday, which pushed its tally to 2,26,62,575, according to the health ministry.
The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 2,46,116 with 3,754 more people succumbing to it, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country has gone up to 37,45,237, accounting for 16.53 per cent of its total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.39 per cent.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has climbed to 1,86,71,222, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, according to the data.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)