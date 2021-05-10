COVID-19: Centre releases dos and don’ts while double masking; here's the full list

Amid a raging second coronavirus wave and the risk of double and triple mutant COVID-19 variants looming over us, several medical experts have recommended wearing two masks to prevent the infection.

As per the studies carried out by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), double masking can prevent leakage of air and fit the contours of the face better.

Meanwhile, the Centre has released a list of dos and don’ts while double masking.

Dos:

1. Double mask should consist of a surgical mask and a double or triple layered cloth mask.

2. The mask should be pressed tightly on the nose bridge.

3. It should be ensured that breathing is not blocked.

4. Wash cloth mask regularly.

Don’ts:

1. Do not pair two masks of same kind.

2. Do not wear same mask for two consecutive days.