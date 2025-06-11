 Maharashtra Raises Police Patils’ Pay 5-Fold To ₹15,000, Fills 282 Vacancies In Rural Policing Push
Megha ParmarUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 08:42 PM IST
Palghar, Maharashtra: In a move set to significantly benefit grassroots law enforcement, the Maharashtra government has increased the monthly honorarium for Police Patils to ₹15,000, a substantial rise from their previous meager pay of ₹2,000 to ₹3,000. Dr. Pankaj Bhoyar, Minister of State for Home (Rural), made this announcement during Palghar's first-ever district-level workshop for Police Patils.

Calling the move a long-overdue recognition of the role played by Police Patils, Dr. Bhoyar emphasised that these village-level officers are the initial link between the police and the public in maintaining law and order. "For years, Police Patils have worked tirelessly despite receiving a token honorarium. Their upgraded monthly compensation to ₹15,000 reflects the state government’s acknowledgment of their service and commitment," he stated.

The workshop, held at the District Collectorate’s Planning Committee Hall, saw the attendance of several dignitaries, including MP Hemant Sawara, MLAs Rajendra Gavit and Harishchandra Bhoye, Legal Director of Maharashtra Police Academy Nashik Sanjay Patil, District Collector Dr. Indurani Jakhar, and Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh.

