Maharashtra: Rains wreak havoc in Latur; crops, vital bridges destroyed

Rains wreck havoc in Latur | Twitter/Amit Deshmukh

At least 100 hectares of Kharif crops were damaged due to incessant rainfall that hit Maharashtra's Latur district over the last four days, an official said on Sunday.

The district has been witnessing heavy rains that caused rivers and streams to swell and flood the farmlands, the official said.

Two bridges were also washed away, cutting off connectivity to Tagarkheda, Wanjarkheda, Savari-Jamga and Manejawalga villages in Nilanga tehsil, he added.