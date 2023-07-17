Maharashtra Rains: 3 Tourists Drown In 2 Days Due To Overflowing Dams, Rise In Water Levels

Photo: File Image

The waterfalls and overflows of the dams have claimed three lives of tourists in the last two days in the Palghar district. These deaths are in addition to one death and four missing in Mumbai. The district administration is alerted by these deaths of tourists and has initiated to take precautionary measures for the safety of the tourist.

The waterfalls and the overflow of dams in the Palghar district are places of attraction for tourists from Mumbai, Thane and the suburbs as well as from Gujarat state. These tourist places are overcrowded on weekends and holidays during the monsoon season. This tourism is a source of income for the locals living in mountain terrain.

Tragic death at Kalmandavi waterfall

Four friends from Jogeshwari, including Mashiuudin Khan, had come from Jawhar to enjoy the rain and waterfall. They reached Kalmandavi waterfall. The waterfall was different from the one which was seen on Youtube. The friends despite fear went under the waterfall. Mashiuudin slipped accidentally into the fall and drowned. The Police Inspector of Jawhar Sanjaykumar Bhramne and sarpanch of Mandvi and locals in a search operation found the dead body in the late evening. This was the ninth victim of the waterfall this year.

Rescuer goes missing while trying to save tourist

A tourist at Dabhosa waterfall was seen drowning which prompted Devendra Shinde, a junior clerk in Panchayat Samiti Office in Jawhar to help on Jul 16. Shinde had come to Dabhosa waterfall along with his friends. During this rescue mission, Devendra has gone missing and is feared dead. Dabhosa Waterfall has water coming from a height of over 300 feet. The search operation is on under the guidance of DYSP Shailesh Kale and PI of Jawahar.

One drowns, four saved at Vandri Dam

Rahul Kharat had come along with his wife for monsoon tourism at Vandri dam in Ganje Dhekale village in Palghar taluka on Jul 16. The frothing overflow of the dam tempted Rahul to swim in the dam which was overflowing. Unable to judge the depth of the dam Rahul drowned. The locals managed to pull out his dead body. More than four other tourists were saved from drowning in the dam overflow.

The district administration has taken cognizance of the deaths of tourists at various tourist spots in the Palghar district. An additional police force and lifeguards are being planned to be deputed at the tourist places and the civic administration is advised to display safety sign boards at the tourist places.