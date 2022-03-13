Maharashtra: Railways to carry out infrastructure upgradation work in Mangaon-Veer section; here's a list trains to be affected

Indian Railways will undertake infrastructure upgradation works at Goregaon Road station between Mangaon - Veer section in Ratnagiri region over Konkan Railway from March 15 to March 18.

Because of this following train services will be affected:

Regulation of Trains:

Train no. 20932 Indore Jn. - Kochuveli Express journey commences on March 15 will be regulated at Mangaon for 10 minutes on March 16.

Train no. 12224 Ernakulam Jn. - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Express journey commences on March 16 will be regulated between Ratnagiri - Veer section for 60 minutes on March 17.

Train no. 16346 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Express journey commences on March 17 will be regulated between Udupi - Veer section for 180 minutes on March 18.

Rescheduling of Trains :

Train no. 11086 Madgaon Jn. - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Express journey commences on March 18 will be rescheduled to leave ex. Madgaon Jn. at 07:00 hrs i.e. 60 minutes late.

ALSO READ Indian Railways to restore facility of linen and blankets in trains as COVID-19 cases decline

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 12:00 PM IST