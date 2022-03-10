Indian Railways to restore facility of linen and blankets in trains as COVID-19 cases decline

Now your train journey would be more comfortable as the Indian Railways (IR) has decided to restore the facility of linen and blankets in the trains – a practice that was followed in the pre-Covid era. Notably, IR had stopped the service of bedrolls in trains due to the pandemic.

"The Railway Board on Thursday issued orders to this effect directing to resume the facility of providing linen, blankets and curtains inside trains, that was suspended amid the pandemic, said an official of CR, adding, the order issued to general managers of all railway zones on March 10, the Railway Board said the supply of these items should resume with immediate effect.

However, sources said that it will take a few more days to resume the facility in trains, because it needs to mobilise all the force, including labour and machines.

When contacted, the chief public relations officer, Central Railways (CR) Shivaji Sutar said, "Process of providing linen and curtains in the trains has already started. We will cover all the trains in a phased manner soon".

Passenger associations welcome the decision

"We welcome the decision of the Railway Board for starting linen facility for passengers in the trains. It was much needed," said Zonal Railway Users Consultative Council member Ketan Shah. Subhash Gupta, a former member of the Indian Railway User's Council said, "This step will facilitate the passengers as they will not have to carry the burden of blankets and sheets with them while travelling."

"IR, which had suspended the service of providing meals, linen and most of its concessions, has reintroduced a number of facilities. While meals and linen service have been restored, concessions for passengers still remain suspended," said Shailesh Goyal, a former member of Indian railway users consultative Council.

Why Railways stopped the services

In order to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the IR had stopped offering bedrolls and blankets to passengers in trains as a precautionary measure in March 2020. However, passengers travelling in AC coaches could buy disposable bedroll kits from IR as per their need.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 09:07 PM IST