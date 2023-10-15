Maharashtra: Railway Workforce Gains Insights into 'Mental Health And Stress Management'

In collaboration with the District Mental Health Program, a workshop and informative session addressing 'Mental Health Awareness and Work-Related Stress Management' was recently conducted at the DRM Office Bhusawal, as part of the observance of 'World Mental Health Day and Public Awareness Week.'

This comprehensive workshop featured participation from renowned psychologists, psychiatrists, and other mental health experts who shared their insights and knowledge on various facets of mental health. The target audience included RPF personnel, station masters, and other dedicated railway staff.

Throughout the sessions, participants engaged in discussions on topics such as enhancing mental well-being, understanding the connection between mental health and suicide prevention, promoting child mental health, and implementing effective stress management techniques, especially among the RPF personnel.

These seminars were organized as part of a broader initiative to foster a happy and stress-free working environment for the railway staff, aligning with the Indian Railways' commitment to the well-being of its employees.

The seminar had the honor of hosting DRM/Bhusawal, Ity Pandey, and Collector/Jalgaon, Ayush Prasad, among other distinguished attendees. This event exemplifies the railway's dedication to supporting the mental health of its workforce and ensuring their overall wellness.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)