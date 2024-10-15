Maharashtra: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Flags Off 'Shetkari Samruddhi' Special Kisan Train Connecting Deolali To Danapur With Affordable Transport Rates Of ₹4 Per Kg

Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flags off the 'Shetkari Samruddhi' special Kisan train to support farmers, ensuring affordable transport from Deolali to Danapur | X

Mumbai: Farmers can now transport their produce at an affordable rate of just Rs 4 per kilogram with the launch of the 'Shetkari Samruddhi' special Kisan train. Flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday, the service connects Deolali in Maharashtra to Danapur in Bihar, with transport costs totaling less than 28 paise per kilometer.

"The launch event, held at Deolali railway station, featured the minister participating via video conferencing from Rail Bhawan in New Delhi. This initiative is part of a pilot project aimed at improving logistics for farmers, with plans to introduce more farmer-friendly trains if the service proves successful" said an official.

On Track to Farmers' Prosperity



Hon’ble MR Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw flagged off the Shetkari Samruddhi Special Train on 15th October 2024 at Devlali, Maharashtra, via video conference.#ShetkariSamruddhiVisheshTrain pic.twitter.com/eIJiEp6dHm — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 15, 2024

"The primary goal of this train service is to facilitate the transportation of agricultural products, such as onions and grapes, from Maharashtra to various state markets," an official stated. The train will make several key stops, including Nasik, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusawal, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, and Dinadayal Upadhyay, ensuring farmers can sell their products efficiently and profitably" he said adding that this will we weekly train.

Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of the train in facilitating the movement of agricultural produce from Maharashtra to markets in other states, ensuring that farmers can reach consumers efficiently and at competitive prices.

The Kisan train (Shetkari Samruddhi ) features parcel vans for both small and large farmers, along with general coaches to provide convenient travel for farmers and laborers alike. Vaishnaw emphasized the government's commitment to railway development in Maharashtra, revealing that the annual budget for railway projects has surged from Rs 1,171 crore before 2014 to Rs 15,940 crore this year.

Currently, 41 projects are approved for the construction of 5,870 kilometers of new railway lines, with a proposed investment of Rs 81,000 crore. Moreover, 132 railway stations in Maharashtra are being upgraded to Amrit Stations.

The minister also highlighted other railway advancements in the state, including the approval of 11 Vande Bharat Express trains from Mumbai, with six currently operational, and updates on the bullet train project, which includes a significant underwater tunnel.

In his closing remarks, Vaishnaw congratulated farmers and the public, stating that this train service meets a long-standing demand of Maharashtra's agricultural community and is poised to enhance their income. According to an official this special Kisan train promises not only timely market access for farmers but also an improved travel option for laborers and the general public.