Maharashtra: PWD To Add Toilet Capacity At Roadside Pumps, Dhabas, & Hotels On Highways & State Roads

Mantralaya | File Image

Mumbai: The Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to add the capacity of toilets available at petrol pumps, dhabas, and hotels on highways and state roads.

About The Decision

The decision comes in the wake of the guidelines issued by the Centre to provide more amenities at pumps and other places. However, the PWD decision has a rider: Instead of making it binding for all existing establishments, the additions will be mandatory to new ventures.

Operators of pumps along with hotels and dhabas approach the PWD for access to highways and roads. While approving proposals, the PWD asks them to make provision for basic facilities. Now the new applicants will have to make provisions for two WCs instead of one and four urinals instead of two.