Maharashtra: Protesting farmers, workers steadily head towards Mumbai from Nashik; here's why they are protesting

Leaders of farmers-workers march which began from Nashik were scheduled to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai. The 15-member delegation was supposed to meet CM Shinde after five-hour-long talk with guardian minister Dada Bhuse failed, stated reports.

Former MLA JP Gavit, All India Kisan Sabha state general secretary Ajit Nawale are part of the delegation, an organiser had told news agency PTI.

The march, organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), began on Sunday and over 10,000 participants joined the organisers in the 'long march'.

The farmers are reportedly in the Kasara ghats and heading towards the city.

What prompted the farmers, workers to take up the walkathon?

Among a slew of issues, two have stoked political drama in the state. The first being prices of onion dropping in the wholesale market and the government employee strike demanding implementation of the Old Pension Scheme.

The protestors are marching with a slew of demand which includes seeking immediate relief for onion growers of Rs 600 per quintal, uninterrupted supply of electricity for 12 hours, waiver of agricultural loans.

The protestors also sought measures to stop the fall of soybean, cotton and tur dal prices and immediate relief to farmers affected by recent unseasonal rains and other natural calamities.

The demonstrating workers demanded implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for state government employees who have joined service post-2005.

Reportedly, many farmers are walking against because of the delay in Forest Rights Act implementation which was promised by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Protests continue despite government announcements

CM Shinde recently announced an ex-gratia of Rs 300 per quintal for onion farmers which did not pacify the protestors. Nor were they pacified with the assurances of providing relief to those farmers affected by unseasonal rains.

2018 March from Nashik to Mumbai

A similar long march was organised by CPI(M), Kisan Sabha and other like-minded organisations over a slew of demands including an unconditional loan waiver and transfer of forest land to tribal farmers tilling it for years.

The march was called off after then CM Fadnavis accepted their demands.

Similar march was led by JP Gavit in 2019 as well, this year he has reportedly said that they will not relent until their demands are actually met.