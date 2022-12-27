Maharashtra: Farmers’ outfit stages protest

Representational image |

Latur: Activists of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS), a farmers’ organisation, on Monday staged an agitation in Latur over various demands, including crop insurance.

Activists and leaders of the organisation staged a dharna outside the collector’s office. Advocate Vijaykumar Jadhav, an office-bearer of the organisation, demanded that farmers should be paid a protected amount of Rs54,000 per hectare under soybean crop insurance.

Among other demands, farmers have also sought that a lump sum Rs3,000 per hectare be paid for sugarcane for 2022-23, weighing scale of all sugar factories be made online and relief amount be disbursed to farmers who suffered crop losses due to heavy rains, said Mr Jadhav.

Incentive subsidy of up to Rs50,000 is being distributed to farmers who repay loans regularly and two lists have been declared. The SSS has demanded that a third list also be released immediately and grants be transferred to beneficiaries.