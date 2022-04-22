Maharashtra power shortage: Legal notices to Adani & JSW turn out to be farce after assurance to increase supply

Even though the Maharashtra government has served notice to Adani Power, JSW for the short supply of power under the Electricity Act 1003 and MERC regulations, it will not solve the problem but may lead to litigations. Realising that the state government and MahaVitaran on Friday held a meeting with Adani Power who has agreed to increase the power supply in due course of time. Besides, the MahaVitaran CMD Vijay Singhal also met the officials of the state-run power generation company MahaGenco which has also assured to supply more power supply.

A senior state energy department officer admitted that the serving notices to independent power producers including Adani Power and JSW will lead to further litigations instead of increasing the power supply to the MahaVitaran. Adani Power has cut the power supply by 1,400 mw while 300 mw by JSW and 130 mw by Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd. Adani Power and JSW have long term power purchase agreements with MahaVitaran. However, as the onus of power supply as committed in the power purchase agreements lie with Adani Power and JSW, The MahaVitaran cannot shirk its responsibility from making timely payment to them towards power purchases.’’

He told the Free Press Journal, ‘’The MahaVitaran has outstanding dues of Rs 16,000 crore as on date payable to Adani Power. JSW has also cut the power supply due to payment issues. MahaVitaran cannot expect independent power producers to continue power supply amid mounting arrears. They have agreed to increase supply in a bid to avoid legal conflicts.’’ Against this backdrop, the state government and MahaVitaran may not pursue the implementation of legal notice but will continue to pursue Adani Power and JSW for restoring the power supply as per the power purchase agreement.

The officer said the MahaVitaran owes well over Rs 22000 crore to MahaGenco towards power procurement. ‘’Despite this, the MahaVitaran, whose arrears have crossed Rs 63,000 crore from its over 2.80 crore consumers expect the MahaGenco to run its power plants with an installed capacity of 9,330 mw at full capacity and supply to it, especially during the present crisis. MahaGenco amid the rising mismatch between coal demand and supply coal generate 6,200 mw which it would be able to increase to 7,200 mw provided it receives adequate coal supply. However, its operations may be impacted if the MahaVitaran delays clearance of its arrears,’’ he noted.

Further, MahaGenco cannot go on passing the buck on the Centre and especially Coal India and its subsidiaries for less coal supply as it has yet to clear its dues worth Rs 2,390 crore.

Meanwhile, MahaVitaran Chief Spokesman Anil Kamble said that the Adani Power has agreed to increase the power supply to 2250 mw from 1700 mw while the MahaGenco to supply 7500 mw from 6800 mw. Therefore, a supply of 3011 mw will commence from Friday night which is expected to reduce the load shedding in the state despite rise in power demand of 25,000 mw.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 07:50 PM IST