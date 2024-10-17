 Maharashtra polls: Congress To Release First List Of Names On October 20
The party's Maharasthra Election Screening Committee held a meeting at Delhi's Himachal Bhawan on Wednesday. The party's state in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, Leader of Opposition Vijay Waadettiwar and Satej Patil attended the meeting.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 08:34 AM IST
article-image
(File photo) | PTI

Preparing for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Congress will be holding a Central Election Committee meeting on October 20 to finalise the list of candidates for the state, Congress leaders confirmed.

After the conclusion of the screening meeting yesterday, the party's in-charge for the assembly elections, Ramesh Chennithala said, "We will have one more meeting on 20th October and everything will be finalised...CEC meeting is on 20th October."

The party's Mumbai president Varsha Gaikwad also said that the final decision will be taken on October 20, after which the candidates will be announced.

"Discussion is underway, on 20th (October) also there will be discussions and then will let you know. CEC will take place on 20th October," she said.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also held its Central Committee meeting in the national capital and discussed over 100 seats. The party will decide the names of its remaining candidates for 288-member Maharashtra assembly polls after seat sharing talks with its Mahayuti alliance partners, comprising Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the sources said.

Additionally, Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi also announced their third list of candidates for the state's assembly polls. VBA announced 30 more candidates in their third list.

Earlier, Election Commission of India had announced the schedule for the assembly elections for Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly will be held in a single phase on November 20, with votes to be counted on November 23.

The key contenders in the elections are the ruling Mahayuti Alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress.

