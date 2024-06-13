Maharashtra Politics: NCP-SP MP From Beed Bajrang Sonawane Denies Claims Of Contacting Rival Ajit Pawar

Facebook

Mumbai: NCP (SP) leader Bajrang Sonawane, who won the recent Lok Sabha election from Beed, on Wednesday denied the claim made by an NCP leader that he had called up Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Hitting back at NCP MLC Amol Mitkari, whose tweet has sparked buzz, Sonawane said he is one of the eight MPs of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP to win elections, and people will beat him if he remains in touch with anyone. He also wondered whether Mitkari was a telephone operator at Ajit Pawar's bungalow. Beed's Bappa called Dada, tweeted Mitkari on Tuesday.

Sonawane, fondly called by his supporters as Bajrang Bappa, asserted he would stay with Pawar till his last breath. "Who is Amol Mitkari? Is he an operator at the bungalow of Dada [Ajit Pawar]? I don't know, we should ask [him]. The [call] record of who called Ajit Pawar will be with the operator," Sonawane told reporters in Beed.

Bajrang Sonawane's Performance In Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In the recent elections, Sonawane trounced BJP candidate Pankaja Munde from Beed. Eight MPs of Sharad Pawar were elected in Lok Sabha elections from Maharashtra.

"If an MP like me remains in contact with someone, people will beat him. Even my wife and father will beat me. But those with just one MP can contact Sharad Pawar," he added.

Notably, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP won one constituency in recent elections