Maharashtra political turmoil: 5 key points from Uddhav Thackeray's address

Breaking his silence after his government was pushed to the brink of collapse by rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said he was ready to quit his post if the rebel MLAs tell him that they don't want him to continue as CM.

Here are the five key points from the speech:

Ready to give up the post of Shiv Sena president

In a 17-minute-long webcast, Thackeray who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day, said he was ready to give up the post of Shiv Sena president as well if Shiv Sainiks feel that he isn't capable of heading the party.

Tell me to my face that I am incompetent to handle the posts of chief minister

"Why make statements from Surat and other places? Come and tell me to my face that I am incompetent to handle the posts of chief minister and Shiv Sena president. I will resign immediately. I will keep my resignation letter ready and you can come and take it to Raj Bhavan," Thackeray said.

Took up the post despite his inexperience after a suggestion from NCP chief Sharad Pawar

He said he would be happy to see a Shiv Sainik as his successor on the CM's post, adding he took up the post despite his inexperience after a suggestion from NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Hindutva

Thackeray further asserted his party "will never give up Hindutva" and also slammed those who claim that "this isn't Balasaheb's Shiv Sena".

"Some people say that it's not Balasaheb's Shiv Sena. They should tell what were their thoughts of Balasaheb. This is the same Shiv Sena that was at his time," the CM said.

INC, NCP support me but what to do if my own people don't want me

He said that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath phoned him saying they want him to continue as Chief Minister.

He also asked, what he should do if his own people don't want him and also said that he is hurt.

(With inputs from agencies)

