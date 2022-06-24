Maharashtra political crisis: More MLAs on their way, says Team Shinde

Shiv Sena rebel MLA Eknath Shinde | File

Revealing the confirmed number of rebel MLAs, Team Shinde has released the list of 37 MLAs and 7 independents, who are currently camping in Guwahati.

Of 37, five are from Thane, Mumbai 4, Aurangabad 5, Jalgaon 4, Raigad 3, Osmanabad 2, Satara 2, Kolhapur 2, Buldhana 2 and one each from Nanded, Palghar, Nashik, Solapur, Sangli, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Yavatmal.

Shinde met all these MLAs and discussed the future course of action. Thereafter, Team Shinde released video in which Shinde was sitting at the Centre while 44 legislators were sitting around him.

A close associate, of one of the rebel MLAs, told the Free Press Journal, “Shinde is confident that at least three to five MLAs will join him, giving the camp a cushion. This will be legally scrutinised, after which a concrete representation will be made to the assembly deputy speaker, seeking recognition for its group as real Shiv Sena legislative party. Then Shinde will take a call for its merger with the BJP.’’

Rebel MLA Sanjay Shirsat, who wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, said that despite the Sena being in power and having its own chief minister, the coterie around Thackeray never allowed them access to 'Varsha', the CM's official residence.

“There was no question of going to 'Mantralaya' because the CM never came there,” he added.

Hours after Shirsat’s letter was released on social media, Shinde himself tweeted two videos of Shirsat and his letter expressing his support for the former’s argument.

In the letter, Shirsat said Shinde opened doors for the party MLAs to listen to their grievances, issues about development work in their constituencies and related fund, and problems with allies Congress and NCP.

"Only Shinde heard us out and took steps to resolve all the problems. The party MLAs persuaded Shinde to take this step (of revolt) for the rights of all the legislators," read the letter.