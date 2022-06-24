Maharashtra Political Crisis: Latest Updates - Shiv Sena MLAs in Eknath Shinde camp expected to cross 50 today

24 June 2022 09:17 AM IST
Eknath Shinde affirms, "Numbers are with me; they can't disqualify us"
While speaking to India Today, Shinde said, "They can't disqualify us. They are only trying to scare us. The rules are in our favour. We have the numbers; 37 Sena MLAs are with me. We will meet the Governor soon."
"We will also take a decision on the party symbol," he revealed, adding that the BJP had no role to play in the rebellion.
24 June 2022 08:51 AM IST
The strength of Shiv Sena MLAs in the Eknath Shinde camp is expected to cross 50 as more MLAs are likely to reach Guwahati today: Sources
