Who is the deputy speaker of assembly? Why he might play crucial role in Maharashtra?

Maharashtra Deputy Speaker- Narhari Zirval | Twitter/@Mumbaikhabar9

Maharashtra politics has been witnessing a high-voltage drama with more than 37 Shiv Sena MLAs rebelling against the ruling party in the state.

Narhari Zirwal, state Deputy Speaker in the Assembly has come into limelight due to the possibility of a split in the decades-old Shiv Sena party. He might play a crucial role in the coming days in saving Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

What role Zirwal may play in the political crisis?

Amid the ongoing turmoil, Zirwal as deputy speaker would have all the powers of the speaker, considering the state does not have a speaker yet. He can discharge the duties as allowed by Articles 95 and 180. The decisions about the party splitting or disqualification of MLAs would be decided by him under the Tenth Schedule.

In 2019, when Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress, and the Shiv Sena formed alliance, Congress leader Nana Patole became the speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

However, the national grand old party made him quit after he was appointed as the state Congress head in the following year. Since then, no new speaker has been appointed in the state assembly.

Zirwal approves Ajay Choudhary's appointment as Shiv Sena's group leader

On Thursday, the deputy speaker approved the appointment of Ajay Choudhary as the Shiv Sena's group leader in the House. Choudhary replayed rebel legislator Eknath Shinde. Shinde was also removed as the party's group leader several hours later he revolted.

Shinde claims support of 40+ MLAs

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde is appearing to be holding a tight grip on the Shiv Sena, as the strength of MLAs supporting him is expected to cross 50 as more legislators are likely to reach Guwahati on Friday thus further deepening the political crisis in Maharashtra.