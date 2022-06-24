As Maharashtra Political crisis deepens, here's what media experts have to say | Photo: Twitter

Eknath Shinde is appearing to be holding a tight grip on the Shiv Sena, as the strength of MLAs supporting him is expected to cross 50 as more legislators are likely to reach Guwahati on Friday thus further deepening the political crisis in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande became the 38th MLA to join the rebel group at the Guwahati hotel.

The rebel MLAs who are at a hotel in Guwahati since June 20, authorised Shinde on June 23 to decide on a further course of action.

As the crisis deepens further, the Free Press Journal spoke to experts across the media field to get their opinion on the matter.

"The crisis in the Shiv Sena has now reached a one-upmanship, with both sides trying to corner the other. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has announced that the party is willing to withdraw from the Mahavikas Aghadi, one of the demands of the rebel legislators, led by Eknath Shinde. However, Shinde has also demanded that the party should form a government with the Bharatiya Janata Party," said senior journalist Abhay Mokashi.

He added that Shinde is naïve in believing that there will be no problems governing the state with the BJP, a party known to weaken its political allies.

"If the rebels form a government with the BJP, Shinde will have to play second fiddle to Devendra Fadnavis, while if he takes Uddhav Thackeray’s offer, he could be the Chief Minister and can rectify all the mistakes, Thackeray committed, according to him," he said.

He further said that the majority needs to be proved on the floor of the House and can't be decided from hotel rooms.

"Claims of majority of the MLAs being with one side or the other are meaningless when announced from hotels, the majority has to be proved on the floor of the House. As such, Thackeray should stay put and face a no-confidence motion in the Legislative Assembly," Mokashi said.

While talking about the way forward, FPJ Political Reporter Sanjay Jog said that a legal and legislative fight is inevitable and that Sena might face problems in the upcoming BMC polls if things don't go according to their plan.

"Both sides will argue their cases before EC. Simultaneously, Shiv Sainks will mobilise behind Shinde while there will be show of strength also from Thackeray led Sena. If everything goes as per BJP's plan, the govt will be formed with Team Shinde merging with it. BJP with Shinde in it's fold will checkmate Thackeray-led-Sena in ensuing BMC and 14 other municipal corporations and other local bodies. Sena will have to step up its efforts to counter BJP," he said.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Malme, editor of Daily Navshakti said that Eknath Shinde's rebellion is a failure on part of Shiv Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

"Arbitrary behaviour is tolerated in case of dealing with a political party but while working as a part of government there are certain restrictions and certain protocols to abide by. As a government chief one needs to give time to the ministers and MLAs, listen to and understand their problems and take enough efforts to help them solve their issues," he said.

"Unfortunately, Uddhav Thackeray was probably unaware of or did not give these facts enough importance," he added.

