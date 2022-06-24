Maharashtra political crisis: Rebel leader Eknath Shinde leaves for Mumbai

MLC elections: Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde, several MLAs not reachable | PTI

Rebel Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde has left Guwahati and is en route Mumbai.

With the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking cancellation of membership of several rebel MLAs, minister Eknath Shinde, who has spearheaded the revolt against the party, has claimed that the group led by him is the "real Shiv Sena", and also hit back saying he and his supporters will not be intimidated by the disqualification threats.

Shinde was sacked as Shiv Sena's group leader in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The party appointed Ajay Chaudhary in his place. However, the rebel faction passed a resolution retaining Shinde as their group leader and appointed Bharat Gogawale as the chief whip in place of Sunil Prabhu.

Prabhu had sent letters to the rebels, asking them to attend the legislature party meeting on Wednesday evening in Mumbai or face action under the anti-defection law

(This is a developing story)