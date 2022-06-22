Maharashtra Political Crisis: Latest Updates - 'Have more than 46 MLAs with me,' says Eknath Shinde; Governor Koshyari down with COVID

22 June 2022 10:16 AM IST
In an exclusive scoop, Free Pree Journal has learned that Goa Governor is likely to be given additional charge of Maharashtra as Koshyari is down with COVID-19.
Congress takes a dig at Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma as he was seen outside Radisson Blu Hotel in Assam ahead of Eknath Shinde's camp's arrival. Congress president Bhupen Borah tweeted, "Assam CM should concentrate on his own job and provide adequate relief and rehabilitation and help the flood-affected people of Assam. He can do his politicking in happier times not now when people are crying for the help of the Assam government."
A banner against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, reading 'Your arrogance would last four days, our kingship is inherited', seen outside his residence. The banner has been put up by Shiv Sena Corporator Deepmala Badhe.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tests COVID-19 positive ahead of his speculated meeting with Shinde. He is admitted to Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital.
Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil arrives at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's Mumbai residence 'Silver Oak' amid political turmoil in the state.
New AICC observer to Maharashtra, Kamal Nath and other senior Congress leaders likely to meet CM Uddhav Thackeray after the party legislative meeting.
22 June 2022 09:00 AM IST
'Have more than 46 MLAs with me': Sena rebel Eknath Shinde was quoted saying by NDTV
22 June 2022 09:00 AM IST
Maharashtra cabinet meeting scheduled for today at 1 pm
22 June 2022 09:00 AM IST
Days before revolt, Shinde had spat with Sanjay Raut, Aaditya Thackeray on votes for Congress in MLC polls
Two days before revolting, Eknath Shinde had an argument with with Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray over using additional votes for the Congress party, which Shinde opposed.
22 June 2022 08:30 AM IST
Eknath Shinde, 40 Shiv Sena MLA arrive at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati
22 June 2022 08:26 AM IST
Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde is expected to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari with a claim that there are 40 legislators with him, who represent Shiv Sena in state assembly
22 June 2022 08:22 AM IST
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde rebels; check out possible scenarios of what is likely to happen
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde claims support of 40 MLAs, all reach Guwahati
Last night's visuals from inside a hotel in Surat. MLAs sign paper supporting Eknath Shinde.
