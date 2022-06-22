Maharashtra political crisis: Here are 5 possible scenarios that may happen

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has hinted at dissolving the Maharashtra Assembly. Taking to Twitter, he said, “The journey of political developments in Maharashtra has led towards the dissolution of the Vidhan Sabha.”

Shinde fails to get the required 37 MLAs and resigns from the house with other legislators. The fate of the government will depend on the number of MLAs resigning.

Shinde becomes the Chief Minister with BJP’s support. If he gets the required 37 MLAs to avoid his disqualification, he will form his own party or merge with BJP and become the CM.

If Shinde fails to get required 37 MLAs and several MLAs decide to go back to Shiv Sena, the MVA government will survive.

BJP brings no-confidence motion with Shinde getting the required number of MLAs to form a new party. If BJP supports him, the tally in the Maha Assembly rises to 150.