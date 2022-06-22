e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena workers protest in Sangli, throw watermelon at BJP MLA’s office

The Sena workers have taken to the streets and protesting against BJP and accusing BJP of being behind Eknath Shinde’s revolt. A watermelon was hurled at the door of Suresh Khades’s office and also at the billboard next to the office.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 11:25 AM IST
article-image

In a dramatic move Shiv Sena minster Eknath Shinde decided to revolt against the party’s leadership. Now, the repercussions of his revolt are being felt in Miraj in Sangli. Shiv Sena workers have started agitation in Miraj by throwing watermelons at the door of the BJP MLA Suresh Khade’s office.

Shiv Sena office bearers are accusing BJP of playing politics and therfore are protesting against them. The Miraj police have arrested some of the protestors including office bearers of Shiv Sena.

