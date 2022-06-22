Shiv Sena MLA Kailas Patil makes dramatic escape from rebel camp, walks 5 km to reach Varsha |

In a dramatic turn of events Shiv Sena legislator from Osmanabad, Kailas Patil made an escape from the rebellious MLAs camp. While on their way to Surat Patil made an escape near the Gujarat border check-post and made his way back to Uddhav Thackeray.

Patil walked for 5 kilometers, hitched a bike and a truck ride to make it to Mumbai. He also got in touch with Sena chief and briefed him about everything.

Hindustan Times quoted a Sena functionary, “After the voting ended, some legislators were told that there is dinner planned in Thane and they had to go there. Unsuspecting, Patil went along with the plan, but soon he sensed something amiss as the car moved towards Ghodbunder road.”

On Monday after they finished voting the legislators were taken in different cars in group of three. Patil too left the Vidhan Sabha after casting his vote at 5.30 pm.

“Once they reached Talasari, Patil made an excuse and said he needed to relieve himself, in order to get out of the car. Using the cover of dark and the shrubs along the road, Patil started running in the other direction,” the Sena functionary was quoted in Hindustan Times.

The functionary who spoke to Patil said, “He hitched a ride on a bike for a few kilometres. He also requested a truck driver heading towards Mumbai to give him a ride. He reached the Dahisar check post at around 1.30 am. He then contacted Varsha. The CM’s staff arranged for a vehicle, which ferried him to Malabar Hill at around 2.15 am.”