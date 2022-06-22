Sanjay Raut hints at dissolving Maharashtra assembly

Sanjay Raut | Photo: File Image

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has hinted at dissolving the Maharashtra Assembly.

"The journey of political developments in Maharashtra has led towards the dissolution of the Vidhan Sabha," Raut tweeted.

Shiv Sena insiders have hinted that CM Uddhav Thackeray may step down while Eknath Shinde and the legislators accompanying him are expected to resign.

The Maharashta Cabinet may discuss the same at its meeting slated for 1 pm today.

In a major blow to the MVA government, Eknath Shinde and other Shiv Sena MLAs rebelled against the administration. Shinde along with other MLAs was staying at a hotel in Gujarat's Surat following the cross-voting in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) polls and took flight earlier today to reach Guwahati.

Support of 40 MLAs

"A total of 40 Shiv Sena MLAs are present here. We will carry Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva," said Shinde after arriving in Guwahati.The Shiv Sena MLAs were received by BJP MLA Sushanta Borgohain and BJP MP Pallab Lochan Das at Guwahati airport.

Have not left Balasaheb Thackeray

Speaking to media persons at the Surat airport here before leaving for Guwahati, Shinde said that they have not left Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena."We have not left Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena and will not leave it. We have been following Balasaheb's Hindutva and will carry it further," he said.