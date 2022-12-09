Mumbai cop, posted in Mantralaya, dies by suicide in Dhule; probe underway

Maharashtra: Police constable dies by suicide in Dhule; probe underway | Representative Image

Trigger warning: Mentions of suicide

Mumbai: A 57-year-old police constable allegedly hanged himself to death at his native village in Dhule district of north Maharashtra, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening at Pohbara in Sakri taluka and the deceased constable was identified as Kaluram Chaitram Ahire, he said.

"Ahire was posted at the Mantralaya, the state secretariat, in Mumbai for security. He had been at his native place since the last few days," he said.

He was found hanging in the cattle stable in the premises of his residence, the official said, adding that the exact reason behind the suicide is yet to be known.

Investigation into the case is being conducted by Pimpalner police.

Navi Mumbai youth dies by suicide

In another case recently, a 24-year-old youth from Shivshakti Nagar in Turbhe allegedly died by suicide. The police said that the youth was going through financial issues which prompted him to take the grave step.

Identified as Kiran Ghadge, the deceased worked in private company's housekeeping department.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: