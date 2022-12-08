Navi Mumbai: Turbhe youth dies by suicide because of financial issues | Representative Image

Trigger warning: Mentions of suicide

A 24-year-old youth from Shivshakti Nagar in Turbhe allegedly died by suicide. The police said that the youth was going through financial issues which prompted him to take the grave step.

Identified as Kiran Ghadge, the deceased, was residing in Shivshakti Nagar with his mother and elder brother. According to the police, he worked in private company's housekeeping department.

The initial investigation revealed that the deceased was addicted to alcohol. He used to sit under a nearby high-pressure electric tower till late at night.

On Sunday night, Ghadge went out after having dinner but did not return home until next morning. Worried, his mother went to look for him on Monday and found him dead by the tower.

Later Turbhe MIDC police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the hospital for further action. The police have registered a case of sudden death and started further investigation.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: