Maharashtra: PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS Nagpur

PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS Nagpur |

Nagpur: PM Modi inaugurated AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) Nagpur on Sunday morning. The newly built hospital is said to be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

AIIMS Nagpur's foundational stone was also laid by the PM in July 2017.

The hospital will provide modern healthcare facilities to the Vidarbha region & will be a boon to the tribal areas of Gadchiroli, Gondia and Melghat.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth Rs 75,000 crore in Nagpur, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had said in a statement.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the National Institute of One Health (NIO) and the Nag river pollution abatement project, besides inaugurating the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) and the Centre for Research, Management and Control of Hemoglobinopathies, the PMO said.

Earlier today, PM Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express between Nagpur and Bilaspur this morning after reaching Nagpur from New Delhi. He then arrived at AIIMS for the inauguration function.

Around 4,000 personnel will be deployed for security during Modi's visit to the city and they will be supported by Quick Response Teams, the Riot Control Police and Home Guards, a senior police official said.

Around 1,000 police personnel will be deployed at the AIIMS premises alone, he said.

Later in the day, he will take part in various functions before travelling to Goa.