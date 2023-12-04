Maharashtra: PM Modi Attends ‘Navy Day 2023’ Celebrations, Unveils Shivaji Maharaj Statue At Rajkot Fort In Sindhudurg; Watch

PTI

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district. Modi paid homage to the rich maritime heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who constructed several coastal and sea forts, including the Sindhudurg Fort.

Watch the video here:

VIDEO | PM Modi unveils the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/nPO1r2ZZYl — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 4, 2023

The Maratha empire founder's seal inspired the new naval ensign that was adopted last year when PM Modi commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant.

Later on Monday, PM Modi also attended the operational demonstration by Indian Navy on the occasion of Navy Day.

Watch the video here: