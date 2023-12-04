 Maharashtra: PM Modi Attends ‘Navy Day 2023’ Celebrations, Unveils Shivaji Maharaj Statue At Rajkot Fort In Sindhudurg; Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: PM Modi Attends ‘Navy Day 2023’ Celebrations, Unveils Shivaji Maharaj Statue At Rajkot Fort In Sindhudurg; Watch

Maharashtra: PM Modi Attends ‘Navy Day 2023’ Celebrations, Unveils Shivaji Maharaj Statue At Rajkot Fort In Sindhudurg; Watch

PM Modi also attended the operational demonstration by Indian Navy on the occasion of Navy Day

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
PTI

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district. Modi paid homage to the rich maritime heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who constructed several coastal and sea forts, including the Sindhudurg Fort.

Watch the video here:

The Maratha empire founder's seal inspired the new naval ensign that was adopted last year when PM Modi commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant.

Later on Monday, PM Modi also attended the operational demonstration by Indian Navy on the occasion of Navy Day.

Watch the video here:

Read Also
Maharashtra: PM Modi To Witness Navy Day 2023 In Sindhudurg, Unveil Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: PM Modi Attends ‘Navy Day 2023’ Celebrations, Unveils Shivaji Maharaj Statue At...

Maharashtra: PM Modi Attends ‘Navy Day 2023’ Celebrations, Unveils Shivaji Maharaj Statue At...

Mumbai Police Seized Drugs Worth Over ₹48 Crore, Arrested 206 Accused In 2023 So Far

Mumbai Police Seized Drugs Worth Over ₹48 Crore, Arrested 206 Accused In 2023 So Far

Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'MCS Act Allows You To Transfer Your Share In Property,' Says Expert

Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'MCS Act Allows You To Transfer Your Share In Property,' Says Expert

'FIR Delay Is No Reason To Discard Testimony': Bombay HC On Sexual Assault On Minor By Father

'FIR Delay Is No Reason To Discard Testimony': Bombay HC On Sexual Assault On Minor By Father

Maharashtra: PM Modi To Witness Navy Day 2023 In Sindhudurg, Unveil Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj...

Maharashtra: PM Modi To Witness Navy Day 2023 In Sindhudurg, Unveil Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj...