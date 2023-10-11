 Maharashtra: Plans To Assassinate CM Eknath Shinde In Naxalite Ambush, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad Makes Sensational Claim
Maharashtra: Plans To Assassinate CM Eknath Shinde In Naxalite Ambush, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad Makes Sensational Claim

Gaikwad further claimed that the erstwhile MVA government had made matters worse by refusing 'Z Plus' security to Shinde.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA Sanjay Gaikwad made a sensational claim on Wednesday by stating that there was a plan to get Chief Minister Eknath Shinde killed in a Naxalite ambush. He further claimed that the erstwhile MVA government had made matters worse by refusing 'Z Plus' security to Shinde.

Shinde was the guardian minister of Gadchiroli district where the naxalites are very active. The ultras had even issued a threat to Shinde. Since the matter was very serious, the then home minister Shamburaje Desai had conevened a meeting to discuss the issue of granting Z Plus security to Shinde, who was then a minister in the MVA government.

Even as the meeting was going on, a telephone call was received from the residence of a top Sena leader who instructed that Z Plus security should not be given to Shinde. The plan was to have Shinde assassinated, Gaikwad, who is an MLA from Buldana, and a staunch supporter of the CM added. He said he was levelling the allegations with a full sense of responsibility.

"Eknath Shinde wasn't being offered anything else, but death. There were plans to kill him in Naxal ambush. The dreams of getting a CM killed at the hands of Naxals was busted," Gaikwad said on Wednesday. "I am making this statement with full responsibility."

Gaikwad's statement created quite a stir in political circles. There was speculation as to who wanted Mr Shinde to be eliminated. Indications are that a probe may be ordered given the gravity of the allegation.

article-image

