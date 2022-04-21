e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra: Panel for backward class reservation set up in local bodies

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 09:38 AM IST

Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray | Twitter/@OfficeofUT
The state government has constituted a Dedicated Commission for Reservation for Backward Class of Citizens in all the local bodies of the state as per the directives of the Supreme Court.

The commission will conduct contemporaneous rigorous empirical inquiry into the nature and implications of the political backwardness in local bodies. It has invited representations/ suggestions from the members of the public, institutions, organisations and registered political parties.

