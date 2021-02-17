Maharashtra: Palghar Zilla Parishad president fined for not wearing mask

Palghar (Maha): Palghar Zilla Parishad president Bharti Kambdi was on Tuesday fined for not wearing a mask in a public place.

District Collector Dr Manik Gursal had called a meeting in his office where Kambdi was also present. The collector noticed that the ZP president was not not wearing the mandatory face mask.

She was fined Rs 200 on the spot and given a mask by the collector's office, a district official said. People should wear the mask in public places as the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, Gursal said. Maharashtra has been reporting more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases over the last few days.