Maharashtra: Notification issued for inclusion of 23 villages in Pune city

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued a primary notification for the inclusion of 23 fringe villages in Pune municipal limits.

With this notification issued by the urban development department, the process of merging the villages into the civic limits has started, an official said.

The state government has invited objections or suggestions from the people in 30 days about the merger of villages.

On December 17, the Maharashtra government had approved the merger of 23 areas surrounding Pune in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits.

Here is a complete list of the areas to be merged in PMC:

1. Mhalunge

2. Sus

3. Kondhawe-Dhawade

4. Kopre

5. Nanded

6. Khadakwasla

7. Kirkatwadi

8. Kolewadi

9. Nandoshi

10. Jambhulwadi

11. Bhilarewadi

12. Narhe

13. Mangdewadi

14. Gujar-Nimbalkarwadi

15. Pisoli

16. Vadachiwadi

17. Handewadi

18. Holkarwadi

19. Mantarwadi

20. Shewalewadi

21. Manjri

22. Mundhwa

23. Vadgaonsheri

(With inputs from PTI)