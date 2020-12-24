Maharashtra: Notification issued for inclusion of 23 villages in Pune city

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued a primary notification for the inclusion of 23 fringe villages in Pune municipal limits.
With this notification issued by the urban development department, the process of merging the villages into the civic limits has started, an official said.
The state government has invited objections or suggestions from the people in 30 days about the merger of villages.
On December 17, the Maharashtra government had approved the merger of 23 areas surrounding Pune in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits.
Here is a complete list of the areas to be merged in PMC:
1. Mhalunge
2. Sus
3. Kondhawe-Dhawade
4. Kopre
5. Nanded
6. Khadakwasla
7. Kirkatwadi
8. Kolewadi
9. Nandoshi
10. Jambhulwadi
11. Bhilarewadi
12. Narhe
13. Mangdewadi
14. Gujar-Nimbalkarwadi
15. Pisoli
16. Vadachiwadi
17. Handewadi
18. Holkarwadi
19. Mantarwadi
20. Shewalewadi
21. Manjri
22. Mundhwa
23. Vadgaonsheri
(With inputs from PTI)