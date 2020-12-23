At least 22 on UK-India flights test positive for COVID-19, samples sent for advance testing at Pune's NIV

At least 22 people who came from the United Kingdom (UK) to India in the past few days have tested positive for COVID-19. This comes amid the detection of a new coronavirus variant in the UK which is believed to be more contagious.

As per reports, eleven people who came from or via the UK have tested positive in Delhi, eight in Amritsar, two in Kolkata and one in Chennai. However, the new coronavirus variant hasn't been detected in India.

Samples of those who have tested positive have been sent to Pune's National Institute of Virology (NIV) for advance testing and to determine whether the infection is from the new coronavirus variant.

Besides, India has suspended all flights originating from the UK to India and vice versa from December 22 to December 31 in wake of the mutant coronavirus. Moreover, Maharashtra and Karnataka have imposed night curfews over fears of the British strain.

Now, another coronavirus variant has been identified in the UK. The latest strain was identified to have originated from South Africa.

PTI reported the British Health Secretary was making the Tier 4 lockdown announcement at 10 Downing Street, where he said, "Anyone who has been in South Africa during the last fortnight or anyone who were in close contact with anyone in South Africa must be quarantined immediately."

He added, "All travellers from South Africa in the past two weeks must isolate immediately due to the new variant which has been identified."

Hancock continued: "This new variant is highly concerning because it is yet more transmissible and it appears to have mutated further than the new variant that has been discovered in the UK."