Maharashtra: NGT Orders Further Study In Mohal Village Pollution Case Against Jakraya Sugar Ltd.

In response to complaints from residents of Mohal Village, Solapur, regarding alleged environmental pollution caused by Jakraya Sugar Ltd., the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the continuation of a detailed environmental study. The villagers alleged that the sugar factory was discharging untreated effluent and disposing of spent wash through tankers outside its premises, along with emitting smoke and fly ash from its boiler stack.

The project proponent, Jakraya Sugar Ltd., had filed an interim application requesting the NGT to adjudicate the findings of a Joint Committee Report dated February 5, 2024, before any further directions regarding a study assessing the environmental damage caused by the alleged pollution.

Meanwhile the findings of the Joint Committee Report highlighted that there was a significant decrease in the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) in groundwater samples from the affected area. For instance, the BOD levels in a dug well belonging to complainant Narayan Gund had reduced from 32 mg/l to 7.6 mg/l. Although the current groundwater quality aligns with benchmark values, the report confirmed that the surrounding area’s groundwater quality had been impacted during the period of July 2021.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) however in its affidavit supported the reports of the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Matunga, Mumbai. The MPCB’s affidavit filed on October 23, 2024, had supported on the appointment of the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Matunga, Mumbai, to conduct a comprehensive environmental damage assessment. The MPCB emphasized ICT’s credibility, citing its previous experience in handling similar studies.

NGT in its ruling have accepted the MPCB’s recommendation and allowed ICT to continue its study, which is expected to take two months. The tribunal stated that the study would help determine the extent of environmental damage and the adequacy of pollution control measures at the factory site. Meanwhile the requests by Jakraya Sugar Ltd.’s to defer adjudication of the Joint Committee Report until the ICT study is completed was approved.

Meanwhile the NGT said that it will review both the Joint Committee Report and ICT’s findings to determine the extent of environmental violations and the appropriate course of action.

A complaint was filed by Narayan Gund, who alleged that there was an alleged discharge of untreated effluent by Jakraya Sugar Ltd. The complaint further alleged that there was a disposal of spent wash outside the factory premises via water tankers, along with the emission of smoke and fly ash from the factory’s boiler stack, which reportedly affected crops and agricultural fields in the vicinity. This had caused damage to the fields of the nearby villagers, allegedly causing damage to the villagers and polluting the land.