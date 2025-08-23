Maharashtra News: Bhujbal Pushes For Speedy Completion Of Yeola Bypass Road, Reviews ₹960-Crore Highway Project |

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has instructed officials to expedite the construction of the Yeola bypass road and conduct a detailed study to connect the Kopargaon–Yeola–Manmad–Malegaon road outside Yeola city.

Review Meeting in Nash

Bhujbal chaired a review meeting at the Nashik office, where he emphasized the need for proper planning to divert heavy traffic away from Yeola city. He directed officials to finalize the bypass alignment and accelerate the pace of work.

The meeting was attended by Pradesh General Secretary Dilip Khaire, National Highways Project Director Shrikant Dhage, PWD Executive Engineer V.K. Avhad, Sub-Divisional Officer Babasaheb Gadhave, Tehsildar Aba Mahajan, Yeola Municipal Council Chief Officer Tushar Aher, and other senior officials.

Project Backed by Gadkari

Thanks to Bhujbal’s persistent follow-up, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari approved the inclusion of the Kopargaon–Yeola–Manmad–Malegaon four-lane concrete road under the Kumbh Mela Road Development Programme. The 76-km highway stretch has received a financial approval of ₹960 crore.

Bypass to Ease Traffic Congestion

During the review, Bhujbal sought updates on the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and urged authorities to ensure smooth land acquisition. He stressed that the bypass project will play a vital role in reducing traffic congestion in Yeola city, improving connectivity for commuters and transporters.