Maharashtra: Nexzu Mobility launch new game-changing addition 'Bazinga' of daily commuter E cycles in India

Nexzu Mobility, India’s leading homegrown e-mobility brand, has unveiled a new game-changing addition to its growing portfolio of E cycles in India, with the launch of its much-awaited long-range daily commuter’s e-cycle - Bazinga.

With the launch, the brand aims to encourage e-mobility, positively impacting people's lives and contributing to a more sustainable future.

The production launch ceremony was organized at the brand’s manufacturing plant at Chakan with active participation from all the team members across India through a live Zoom meeting. The event also witnessed in-depth explanation of all the features that these cycles (Bazinga e-cycle priced at Rs.₹49,445 and Bazinga Cargo e-cycle priced at Rs ₹51,525) come equipped with. It included a lamp lighting ceremony followed by ribbon cutting and the bicycle roll out from the production conveyor belt.

Transforming the EV experience for customers, an in-house designed and developed unisex e-cycle Bazinga comes with an extended range of 100km with a single detachable Li-ion battery. It also boasts a solid and sturdy designed new cargo carriage with a 15 kg load capacity. The e-cycle is ergonomically designed for effortless hop-in and hop-out for riders, while the excellent aesthetics with digitally designed decals give it a new feel and look.

The brand will officially launch the product in February, 2022. However, customers can start pre-booking these e-cycles through the Nexzu Mobility e-commerce website and its social media handles. The deliveries for pre-orders will commence post product launch. In a bid to make the adoption of these fitness-focused e-cycles more seamless, an EMI alternative with Zest Money and easy payment options are also available for customers.

About Nexzu Mobility:

Formerly Avan Motors, India’s fastest-growing electric vehicle manufacturer, Nexzu Mobility is a leading EV OEM founded in 2015 with the vision of making EVs mainstream in India. Focused on customer centricity, Nexzu Mobility offers its customers with best-in-class products made in world-class facilities and by world-class auto professionals. Its range of products includes state-of-the-art, affordable, and delightful e-scooters and e- cycles. With a manufacturing plant at the automotive hub of Chakan, the company has over 100 dealer touchpoints, its own online store, and a presence across multiple e-commerce portals. Nexzu aims to build the #1 urban mobility brand in India.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 06:05 PM IST