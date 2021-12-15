Mumbai: BEST offers 'Super Saver' travel plans for daily commuters

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking today announced a new set of ‘Super Saver’ travel plans as a part of their ongoing digitisation project. With 72 new plans on offer, now passengers can choose the travel plan that suits their needs best.

Each Super Saver plan offers passengers a specific number of trips for a fixed price. Prices are as low as ₹1.99 per trip and are based on a combination of the fare stage, number of trips, and duration of the plan. Plans start from one-day plans, going all the way up to 84 days, and from two trips up to 150 trips.

The new Super Saver plan replaces the distance-based stop-to-stop passes that were previously available.

In the previous pass system, passengers had to choose a specific starting and ending stop and could travel only between those two stops. Passengers also had to previously choose AC or Non-AC service for their pass.

However, with the new Super Saver plan, passengers will be able to travel anywhere on the BEST network, from any stop to any stop, within the fare stage they have selected. They will also be able to use AC or Non-AC buses as long as the fare stage of their plan is valid for their trip. These new plans offer more choices and more flexibility to passengers.

The existing unlimited distance passes and student passes will continue alongside the new Super Saver plans.

'The Super Saver plans are a part of the ongoing digitisation project at BEST being implemented by Chalo, India’s leading transport technology company, under BEST’s RFP for ‘Selection of Service Provider for NCMC Compliant Digital Tickets Solutions.'

These plans are being launched to further boost ridership and increase passenger loyalty to BEST buses, which will result in an increase in overall revenue.

The new plans will be available for purchase on the soon to be launched BEST mobile app and BEST bus card.

BEST Super Saver Plans At A Glance:

More choices – With 72 different plans, passengers choose the plan that suits them best

More savings – As low as ₹1.99 per trip

More flexibility – Travel anywhere on the BEST network either on AC or Non-AC bus, within the fare stage selected

Available for purchase on the soon to be launched BEST mobile app and BEST bus card.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 10:17 PM IST