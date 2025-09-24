Maharashtra News: Sindhudurg Becomes India’s First AI-Enabled District; NITI Aayog To Study Model For Nationwide Rollout

Sindhudurg has become the first district in India to implement artificial intelligence (AI) in administration and public safety. Since May 1, 2025, eight key departments in the district have been operating through AI systems. To study this initiative, a NITI Aayog team is scheduled to visit the district next month, said Fisheries and Ports Minister and Sindhudurg Guardian Minister Nitesh Rane at a press conference in Mumbai.

Minister Rane credited Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for their support and guidance in making Sindhudurg the first AI-enabled district in the country. “This initiative has given a new identity to Sindhudurg, traditionally known as a rural district. Through AI, the safety of residents, businesses, and tourists has been ensured. Highway accidents are being prevented and investigated, and issues such as elephant movement in the district are being addressed effectively. Many long-pending cases are now being resolved,” he said.

He further explained that NITI Aayog will study how the AI model has been implemented in Sindhudurg and explore the possibility of replicating it at the national level. Currently, AI-based systems are active in critical departments, including urban development, RTO, police, health, and the Zilla Parishad. A presentation at the ministerial level is also planned to extend this model to other districts across the state.