 Maharashtra News: MSRTC To Recruit 17,450 Drivers And Assistants On Contract Basis For 8,000 New Buses; Tender Process From October 2
To meet the growing demand for manpower for 8,000 upcoming new buses, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will recruit 17,450 drivers and assistants on a contract basis. The tender process for these recruitments will begin on October 2, Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik announced on Saturday.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 10:19 PM IST
MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik announces recruitment of 17,450 drivers and assistants for 8,000 new buses | X - @PratapSarnaik

Mumbai: To meet the growing demand for manpower for 8,000 upcoming new buses, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will recruit 17,450 drivers and assistants on a contract basis. The tender process for these recruitments will begin on October 2, Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik announced on Saturday.

Employment Opportunity for Youth

This recruitment drive aims to provide employment opportunities to thousands of unemployed youth across the state. The selected candidates will receive a minimum salary of Rs 30,000. Minister Sarnaik urged enthusiastic young men and women to take full advantage of this opportunity.

Contract Terms and Training

According to decisions taken in recent board meeting of MSRTC, contract-based recruitment of drivers and assistants will be done for a period of three years through an e-tendering process. The process will be conducted across six regional divisions. Upon completion of the tender process, manpower providers will supply the required staff to MSRTC in a timely manner.

Salary and Passenger Benefits

Contractual drivers and assistants will receive a salary of approximately Rs 30,000, along with training provided by MSRTC. Minister Sarnaik expressed confidence that, with the increase in buses and the availability of skilled manpower, passengers will benefit from uninterrupted, safe, and quality bus services.

