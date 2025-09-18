Maharashtra News: Mandvi Police Bust Illegal Cattle Transport Racket Near Shirsad Phata In Vasai

Representation Image

Palghar: The Mandvi Police have registered a serious case involving illegal cattle transportation, cruelty to animals, theft, and obstruction of government duty after intercepting a vehicle carrying sedated animals near Shirsad Phata bridge on the Mumbai-bound highway in Vasai.

According to police, on September 17 around 5:40 a.m., officers noticed a blue Nissan car being driven at dangerously high speed, posing a risk to other motorists. Upon interception, police discovered that the vehicle was being used to transport one white cow (worth ₹5,000) and three calves (worth ₹9,000 in total).

Investigators allege that the accused had injected the animals with some substance to sedate them before forcibly cramming them into the car for transport to slaughter. The police also seized a red iPhone along with the vehicle itself valued at ₹1,00,000. The total value of seized property is estimated at ₹1,34,000.

The accused have been identified as Bilal Mohammad Shaikh (25), resident of Bhokri, Bhiwandi, Thane; Abbu Wahid Kamaru Jamamulla (22), resident of Mahapoli, currently living in Mumbra, Thane; and Gufran Shaikh, resident of Dahisar, Palghar

Police said one of the suspects managed to flee during the chase. When officers pursued him and asked him to surrender, the accused allegedly attacked and injured an officer on his right hand thumb.

The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash driving, endangering life, theft, assault on a public servant, and under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (1960, amended 2015).

The arrested accused are currently in police custody with further investigation underway.

