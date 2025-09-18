Maharashtra News: IMA’s One-Day Token Strike Draws Mixed Response

Mumbai: The one-day statewide token strike called by the Maharashtra unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on September 18, 2025, drew a mixed response. Outpatient departments (OPDs) in major hospitals operated as usual, and there was no significant disruption in services. Some resident doctors also reported for duty.

Dr. Santosh Kadam, IMA’s state president, said doctors staged protests at various hospitals. “OPDs were suspended at all clinics, private hospitals, and nursing homes. Resident doctors from major hospitals also participated in the protest,” Dr Kadam said. He added that they are awaiting the state government’s response to their demands. “As of now, we expect the state government to call us to discuss the issue,” he said.

The Maharashtra IMA had announced the token strike, claiming that over 80,000 doctors from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) participated. The strike, which began at 8 a.m. on Thursday, continued until 8 a.m. on Friday. During this period, private hospitals and nursing homes closed their OPDs for new patients, while many private clinics also remained shut. In-patient services and surgeries, however, were not affected. The IMA further claimed that around 1.8 lakh allopathic doctors statewide took part in the protest.

Ajay Bhandarwar, Dean of J.J. Hospital, Byculla, said no surgeries or operations were postponed due to the strike, and OPDs functioned normally. “We had planned to postpone surgeries for today, but it was not required,” Bhandarwar said, adding that a one-day strike usually does not have a major impact.

Meanwhile, doctors under the IMA banner staged protests at J.J. Hospital, Sion Hospital, and various hospitals in Thane and Navi Mumbai.

This strike received support from Central MARD, FAIMA, BMC MARD, Bombay Nursing Home Association, Maharashtra Senior Resident Doctors’ Association (MSRDA), Medical Officers in Government Hospitals, Maharashtra Ophthalmological Society, the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (Maharashtra unit), and the Association of Allopathic Family Physicians, among others.

